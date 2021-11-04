Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MMI opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $48.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marcus & Millichap stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

