Mark Asset Management LP Sells 11,278 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mark Asset Management LP lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for 1.9% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in The Boeing by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,039,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

NYSE BA opened at $213.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.05 and its 200 day moving average is $228.28. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.17 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

