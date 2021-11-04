Markel (NYSE:MKL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.70 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70, Yahoo Finance reports. Markel had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share.

MKL stock traded down $9.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,301.49. 479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,259.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,230.89. Markel has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Markel stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Markel worth $50,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,271.00.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

