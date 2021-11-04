Markel (NYSE:MKL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.70 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70, Yahoo Finance reports. Markel had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share.
MKL stock traded down $9.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,301.49. 479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,259.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,230.89. Markel has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,271.00.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.