Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,538,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $173.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

