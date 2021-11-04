Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.13.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35. Equities analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCYX. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

