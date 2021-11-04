Marshall Wace LLP Takes $646,000 Position in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 255,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Luokung Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKCO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Luokung Technology by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKCO opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Luokung Technology Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.