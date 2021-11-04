Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $153.45 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $154.34. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

