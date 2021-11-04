Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 52-Week High at $296.07

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $296.07 and last traded at $296.07, with a volume of 8120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total transaction of $994,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,328 shares of company stock worth $15,227,615 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo by 16,650.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Masimo by 2,214.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 38.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

