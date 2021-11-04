Mason Capital Management LLC Invests $348,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $404.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.76. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.17 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

