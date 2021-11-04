Mason Capital Management LLC Invests $742,000 in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. ironSource accounts for approximately 0.0% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mason Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of ironSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IS opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11. ironSource Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

