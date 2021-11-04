Mason Capital Management LLC Takes $36.75 Million Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 507,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,750,000. Cimarex Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

