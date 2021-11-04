Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 5,277 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,786 shares of company stock worth $17,499,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

MRK opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

