Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $165.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $434.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

