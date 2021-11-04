Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $952,794 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

