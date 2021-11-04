Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $19.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588,521 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $34.11 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

