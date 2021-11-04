Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $60.12 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,371.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,380.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3,384.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,125.90.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.