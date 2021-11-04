Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Altria Group by 109,779.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 275,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 275,547 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Altria Group by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 195,862 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 60,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

