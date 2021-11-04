Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 3,066 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 112,511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 47,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Stryker by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 474,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,236,000 after buying an additional 175,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 19,425.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after buying an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $271.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $207.05 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

