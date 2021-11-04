Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,946.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,835.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,639.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

