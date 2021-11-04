Massnet Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.51 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. Massnet has a market cap of $30.51 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Massnet has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.13 or 0.00395938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00236076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00096054 BTC.

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

