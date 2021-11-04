MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $89.54. 688,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. MasTec has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $122.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

