Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $432.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.66 million and the highest is $551.30 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,112. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

