Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $432.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.66 million and the highest is $551.30 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,112. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.
In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
