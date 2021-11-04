Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Materialise stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Materialise by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

