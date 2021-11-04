Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Head to Head Survey

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tower Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 1.02 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -4.35 Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.88 $82.30 million $0.78 43.71

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 1 0 2.00 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.94%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.70% -39.67% -17.67% Tower Semiconductor 7.72% 7.32% 5.18%

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

