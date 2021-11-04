McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,573,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

