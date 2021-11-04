McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 6,214 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.32 and a 200-day moving average of $198.30. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $167.86 and a 12 month high of $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 475.0% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 814,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,404,000 after buying an additional 146,328 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.