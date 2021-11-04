mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.21

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.21 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 57769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDF shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.19.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

