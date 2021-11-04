Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,082,000 after buying an additional 902,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,035,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,778. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

