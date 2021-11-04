Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.27-$13.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Medifast also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.270-$13.960 EPS.

MED traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.88. 151,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,182. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.72. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $154.89 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

