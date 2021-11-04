Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of MED stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $215.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.96. Medifast has a 1 year low of $154.89 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

