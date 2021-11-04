MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) PT Lowered to $0.25 at Cantor Fitzgerald

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $0.30 to $0.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded MedMen Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

MMNFF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. MedMen Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

