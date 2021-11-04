Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 3,641 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in AT&T by 756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 154,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 136,097 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 78,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AT&T by 10,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

