Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 680 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 498.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

NYSE GS opened at $417.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

