Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 7,331 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

UBER stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

