Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,928,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,443.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96,656 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $236.58 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.49 and a 12-month high of $239.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.72, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average of $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,166 shares of company stock worth $18,897,125. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

