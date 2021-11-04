Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

