Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

