Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,665,468 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $498.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.