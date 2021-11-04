Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 984,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 217,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 85,318 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CDW by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average is $181.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.29.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

