Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 23,739 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,739 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

GE stock opened at $105.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $60.24 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

