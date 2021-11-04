Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 900 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $135.11 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

