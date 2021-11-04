MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $39.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00236076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.