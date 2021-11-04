Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.15 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 431,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,991. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.75.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

