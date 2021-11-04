Meridian Management Co. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Management Co. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

