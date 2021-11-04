Meridian Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $428.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $312.00 and a fifty-two week high of $427.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.