Meridian Management Co. Sells 10,674 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,720 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after buying an additional 312,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

