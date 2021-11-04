Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 607,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after buying an additional 150,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,834,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

