Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,350,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

