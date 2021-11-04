Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 190 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 20.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $172.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.02 and a 200-day moving average of $165.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.