Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.